Biden Vows to Rebuild America, Trump's Team Launches Legal Battle - 'He Intends to Fight'

Many Americans are wondering what's next for President Donald Trump after multiple media outlets declared Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States on Saturday.

Trump's team has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, and Georgia. His campaign argues that votes were counted illegally after Election Day and that poll watchers were restricted from monitoring the counting.

"The observers were not allowed into the counting rooms," Trump tweeted on Saturday. "I won the election, got 71,000,000 legal votes. Bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see. Never happened before. Millions of mail-in ballots were sent to people who never asked for them!"

"71,000,000 Legal Votes," he added. "The most EVER for a sitting President!"

Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, projected that his team will have several more lawsuits in the coming week over alleged voter fraud in battleground states.

The president is not expected to concede and many of his supporters don't anticipate a surrender.

"He intends to fight," said Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

Evangelist Franklin Graham asserted that "the election isn't over. This is going to have to go to the courts."

Dr. Robert Jeffress, the senior pastor of First Baptist Dallas, said Trump "has every constitutional right to contest it."

And Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) pointed out that, "The media do not get to determine who the president is. The people do. When all lawful votes have been counted, recounts finished, and allegations of fraud addressed, we will know who the winner is."

President Trump issued a statement yesterday, revealing that he "will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands."

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation Saturday night during a drive-in event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden urged Americans to "let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end."

Harris used the opportunity to highlight her landmark position as the first Black woman to become vice president.

"For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment," Biden said to the crowd. "It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again."

