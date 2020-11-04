Dr. Alveda King Says 'Keep Focus on God' During Heated Election Aftermath

Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and director of Civil Rights for the Unborn appeared on the Wednesday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to discuss the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

King highlighted how well President Trump has done with minority voters and that he is "producing a level playing field for many people in America."

In 2016, Donald Trump got just eight percent of the black vote. King says he did much better this time around. "African-American men definitely voted for Trump and you have African-American women in a much smaller percentage," she said.

Dr. King encouraged Americans to pray for our president and this nation, which has struggled with numerous challenges this year.

"In the midst of all of this, we want people to exercise our religious freedoms as well as our constitutional freedoms - being able to speak out in protests but to do it peacefully. We're reminding people we need to deal with the ballot, not bullets, brawling, or burning things and flags. It is very important to keep focus on God at this time."

Meanwhile, King says she witnessed voter fraud happening in Georgia. To watch her interview, just click the video above.

