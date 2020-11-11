Georgia's Tight Race Between Trump and Biden Heading for a Full Hand Recount

Georgia announced Wednesday that the Peach State will conduct a full hand recount of ballots cast in the presidential election due to the final margin being so slim. There's only a .28 percent difference between President Trump and Joe Biden in the current vote tally.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, had already said there would be a recount, but a full hand recount takes that a step further.

This full audit of the votes will begin by the end of this week and is expected to take until Nov. 20.

After those results are certified, the losing campaign can then request a machine recount. Under state law, candidates can request a recount if the margin of victory is less than 0.5 percent. The state pays for recounts in Georgia.

At the moment, vote tallies indicate Biden holds a 14,000 vote lead. CBN News will continue to follow this recount for any updates.

Raffensperger reports large numbers of people voted ahead of Election Day - a record of nearly 2.7 million voters cast their ballots during the state's three-week early in-person voting period. Another 1.5 million absentee ballots were received and accepted. That's out of roughly 5 million total votes in the presidential race.



The Georgia Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff appears to be headed for a runoff election scheduled for January. Even though Perdue holds a lead of 86,584 votes more than Ossoff, Perdue earned 49.71 percent of the vote and he needed at least 50 percent to avoid the runoff.

AS BIBLICAL VIEWS ARE SILENCED MORE AND MORE ON SOCIAL MEDIA, BE SURE TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories