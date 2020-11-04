Glenn Beck's Big Warning to Christians: 'The Time of Easy Christianity Is Over'

Political prognosticator and well-known conservative talk radio host Glenn Beck said Tuesday he believes the era of “easy Christianity is over.”

“We are going to face some of the toughest times, I think, in all of Christianity in the next few years,” he told Faithwire managing editor Dan Andros, adding he believes that will be particularly true should Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden win the election. “Prepare yourself for that, and know what you stand for and what you believe in.”

Beck, who was initially opposed to President Donald Trump in 2016 but has since come to support the incumbent Republican, said he woke up Tuesday morning — Election Day — with the popular Frank Sinatra song “The Best Is Yet to Come” rolling around in his head.

“I don’t know if that means anything,” Beck said with a smirk, noting he’s been back and forth all day between feeling “terrified” and “elated.”

With that in mind, the Blaze Media commentator said he is thinking the polling to date is “so wrong,” suggesting the election could — much like it did in 2016 — deliver a surprise victory to Trump.

With a Biden presidency, Beck warned, “we are looking at the end of the American experiment.”

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories