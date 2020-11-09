'Life is winning in America:' GOP Pro-Life Women Make 'Unprecedented' Gains in the US House

The pro-life movement won big in the recent election, because of the number of new Republican women elected to the House of Representatives. Those victories are being called "a stunning blow" to a "pro-abortion agenda".

In January, at least 14 new Republican pro-life women will take the oath in the House. That number will include seven congresswomen who defeated Democrats in last week's election.

"We attribute their success to the fact that life is winning in America," Prudence Robertson of the Susan B. Anthony List told CBN News. "And regardless of the uncertainty in the presidential election, it's clear to see that life is not a losing issue this year especially because we see an unprecedented number of pro-life women being elected to Congress."

Those newly elected representatives join 11 incumbent GOP pro-life women who won re-election.

In a statement, SBA List president Marjorie Dannenfelser said, "These gains are a repudiation of abortion extremism and further evidence that life is a winning issue in politics."

"And this is a diverse group of women who will no doubt stand up for the unborn," Robertson said. "They come from various backgrounds. We have Maria Salazar, who was one of our endorsed candidates. She's a Cuban American woman, who understands the right to life."

"We have Yvette Herrell in New Mexico, who is newly elected," Robertson continued. "She is the first woman from the Cherokee Nation to be elected to Congress for the Republican party."

And it's not just happening in the House. At least six pro-life women will be a part of the Senate in January, including re-elected incumbent Joni Ernst of Iowa.

"I'm going to share my favorite Psalm with you, and let it be a reminder of how we can get through this difficult time," Ernst said during her acceptance speech. "And my favorite Psalm is Psalm 121, and it goes like this, 'I lift up my eyes to the hills, and where does my help come from? My help comes from the LORD, the maker of heaven and earth.'"

Mat Staver, the founder, and chairman of the non-profit Christian legal ministry, Liberty Counsel, spoke out about the elections, saying, "These pro-life women will bring new energy to Washington to preserve precious preborn children. This is another important step to making the womb a safe place again in America."