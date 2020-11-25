PA Judge Puts a Stop to Further Vote Certification, Lawmakers Hold Fraud Hearing in Gettysburg

A Pennsylvania appeals court judge ordered state officials on Wednesday to halt any further steps toward certifying election results.

The ruling comes a day after Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf said he had certified Democrat Joe Biden as the state's winner of the presidential election.

It wasn't immediately clear if the order from Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough could hold up the certification of state and local contests on the ballot or interrupt the scheduled Dec. 14 meeting of the state's 20 electors.

"To the extent that there remains any further action to perfect the certification of the results of the 2020 General Election for the offices of President and Vice President of the United States of America, Respondents are preliminarily enjoined from doing so, pending an evidentiary hearing to be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 11:30 am via WebEx," according to the judge's order.

Republican US Rep. Mike Kelly and others are challenging the validity of 2.5 million mail-in ballots that were predominantly cast by Democrats. The group of challengers filed a supplemental application for emergency relief shortly before midnight Tuesday.

This lawsuit is separate from the federal lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's campaign that alleges tens of thousands of mail-in ballots are illegal, according to Bloomberg News.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Republican legislators held an extensive hearing about election fraud, broadcasting their event from Gettysburg today. Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani testified in person and the president also weighed in via teleconference:

On the pro-Biden side, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, wrote in a Twitter post that Judge McCullough's order does not impact the state's appointment of electors. He said his office would be filing an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court "momentarily."

Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar, also a Democrat, certified Biden's 80,555-vote Pennsylvania victory Tuesday, and Gov. Tom Wolf appointed electors for the state, according to the news website.