President-Elect Biden? The Courts Will Have the Final Word: 'The Media Don't Get to Select Our President'

The mainstream media may have already coronated Joe Biden "president-elect,' but the legal challenges over alleged voting irregularities begin today.



Joe Biden is moving forward as if the election results are final. He and Kamala Harris will have a briefing with their transition COVID advisory board this morning.

Biden told supporters, "I'll work as hard for those who didn't vote for me as those who did. This is the time to heal in America."

But Donald Trump is ready to fight it out, tweeting, "The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election."

“We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

His lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told Fox News he has more than 50 witnesses to voter fraud in Pennsylvania alone and will have "four or five cases (filed) by the end of the week...for violating civil rights, for conducting an unfair election, for violating the law of the state, for treating Philadelphia and Pittsburgh as different from the rest of the state which is an equal protection violation which goes under Bush v. Gore. I mean this is something that just has to be addressed."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories



Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt told ABC that he for one is not calling Joe Biden, 'president-elect,' yet.

"I said Friday I thought this was a time for the president to turn this discussion over to his lawyers, time for the lawyers to make the case that they have, both in court and to the American people. "



Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (TX) told Fox News President Trump still has a path to victory, "and that path is to count every single legal vote that was cast. The media don't get to select our president, the American people get to elect our president."

Meanwhile, Biden's slim advantage and the loss of at least seven Democrat seats in the House undercut any claims of a mandate.

Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey called the GOP's down-ballot success a rejection of the radicalism that has seeped into the Democratic Party.

"The woke left had a major set back," Toomey said on CBS' Face the Nation. "I mean nobody thought we were going to pick up seats in the House. Nobody thought we were going to pick seats in the Senate, which I think is likely."

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin told CBS the results show Democrats scared many voters. "They were scared of this socialism that was thrown out there by the radical part of the so-called left," Manchin said.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC) says if there was rampant voter fraud in this election, it must be rooted out to save the integrity of our voting process.

"If Republicans don't challenge and change the US election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again. President Trump should not concede."

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem agreed telling ABC, "Back in 2000, Al Gore was given his day in court. We need to give President Trump his day in court and allow the process to unfold."

President Trump is planning a series of rallies in states he's contesting. And just like 2000, it's looking like this election will be settled in the courts.