Trump Campaign Sends 5th Request to GA Secretary of State for Absentee Ballot Signature Audit

President Trump's campaign has sent a fifth request to the Georgia Secretary of State asking for a signature audit on absentee ballots.

Trump's legal team believes anywhere between 38,250 and 45,626 illegal votes from the absentee ballots alone were cast in the Peach State, which is far beyond the Biden-Harris ticket's current margin of 12,670 votes.

The campaign also says it has "substantial evidence of other violations of Georgia's election code and numerous other serious discrepancies in voting across the state."

Trump campaign attorneys requested that the Georgia Secretary of State uphold his duty to preserve the legitimacy of his state's elections.

"It is not possible for you to accurately certify the results in the presidential race from the November 3, 2020, election until and unless there is a thorough audit of the signatures, which we have now requested four times in writing prior to this request. You cannot in good faith conclude the ongoing statutory recount until you have instituted a signature matching audit," said Ray S. Smith, III, counsel to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani added, "Until the signatures are matched, the vote count in Georgia is a complete fraud. There is no way of knowing which ballots are honest and which ballots are fraudulent."

Read the campaign's letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger here.

