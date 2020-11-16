Trump Lawyers Say Witnesses and Evidence Prove a Stolen Election: 'The Software Was Designed to Rig Elections'

Stunning revelations about the 2020 election: President Trump's legal team says it has evidence that foreign software was used to steal the election and that the evidence is strong enough to overturn results in multiple states. Is it possible that President Trump won by millions of votes?

The media continue to pressure the president to admit he lost to Joe Biden, but lawyers for the president say they have evidence the 2020 election was stolen.

When President Trump tweeted over the weekend that Biden won because the election was rigged, the media said the president was finally admitting defeat. But the president followed up that Biden "only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA." You'll notice in the tweets below that Twitter slaps a "disputed" label on most of President Trump's tweets these days, but Twitter never cites evidence.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

The Biden camp is frustrated that the Trump administration is not admitting defeat and not allowing government agencies to cooperate with its transition team.

Biden "Chief of Staff" Ron Klain told NBC's Meet the Press, "We can't until we get that GSA ascertainment that authorizes us to contact government officials. And so we can't have any of those kinds contacts until we get to that stage of ascertainment."

Even many Republicans believe Joe Biden is the president-elect and should be treated as such. Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine told CNN, "The president has every right to go into court. On the other hand, it's clear, that certainly based on what we know now that Joe Biden is the president-elect."

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson told Meet the Press, "It is very important that Joe Biden have access to the intelligence briefings to make sure he is prepared."

But the president's legal team says it has evidence that foreign software from companies called Dominion and Smartmatic was used to steal the election. Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the Fox News program "Sunday Morning Futures" that Smartmatic software has a backdoor that allows votes totals to be changed.

"I know I can prove that they did it in Michigan," Giuliani said. "I can prove it with witnesses. We're investigating the rest. And every one of those states, though, we have more than enough illegal ballots already documented to overturn the result in that state."

Trump attorney Sidney Powell promises the evidence exists to overturn the election results in "multiple states."

"First of all, I never say anything I can't prove... and President Trump won by not just hundreds of thousands of votes, but by millions of votes that were shifted by this software that was designed expressly for that purpose. We have sworn witness testimony of why the software was designed. It was designed to rig elections," Powell told Fox News.

A witness in Georgia has sworn in an affidavit that he saw votes for President Trump mysteriously disappear from election totals.

The company in question, Dominion Voting Systems, a Canadian company headquartered in Denver, was reportedly rejected by the state of Texas and has been criticized by both Republicans and Democrats for failing to meet minimum IT security standards. Dominion says it "categorically denies false assertions about vote switching issues with our voting systems."

But the chairman of Smartmatic, Peter Neffenger, is on Joe Biden's transition team. And Smartmatic has been tied to allegations of election rigging overseas.

On its website, Smartmatic says it is not a Venezuelan company and its software was not used in states where the results are being contested.

Meanwhile, Giuliani calls Dominion a "radical left company" and says he has lined up the computer experts who will prove in court that the presidential election was rigged.