Trump Scores First Legal Victory in PA Against Extension of Mail-in Ballot Deadline

President Trump's legal team scored their first court victory in Pennsylvania in one of several lawsuits challenging voting issues in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports an appellate court blocked counties from including an unknown but reportedly a small number of mail-in ballots in their final vote tallies. The ruling applies to voters who still had not provided the necessary identification more than a week after Election Day.

The judge struck down the decision by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolfe's administration to give voters extra time to validate their ID.

According to state law, all voters who had registered to vote by mail had until Nov. 9 to certify their identification with the state. But two days before the election, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar pushed that date back by three days. She claimed that a court decision earlier this year would allow late mail-in ballots to be counted as long as they had been postmarked by Nov. 3 and received within three days after that date, the Inquirer reported.

However, Commonwealth Court President Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt ruled Boockvar did not have the authority to go against the legislature and extend the deadline until Nov. 12.

It was uncertain just how many ballots statewide would be thrown out.

As of Thursday, the Associated Press showed Joe Biden leading President Trump in the Keystone State by almost 55,000 votes. A number of other legal disputes in Pennsylvania have yet to be resolved.

