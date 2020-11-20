Trump Team Filing Key Court Cases on Vote Manipulation: 'The Dominion Operators Went in and Injected Votes'

WASHINGTON - President Trump's legal team prepares to file more cases in several states after his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani held a news conference Thursday alleging a "centralized" plan to carry out voter fraud around the country. Trump's lawyers offered some evidence, but say they're holding the proof for the courtroom.

"This is not a single voter fraud in one state," Giuliani said. "This pattern repeats itself in a number of states, almost exactly the same pattern, which to any experienced investigator prosecutor would suggest that there was a plan from a centralized place to execute these various acts of voter fraud."

Attorney Sidney Powell talked about votes appearing out of nowhere.

She spoke of voting software being manipulated to change votes from President Trump to Joe Biden.

"Talking about some massive straight lines up in the vote tallies in the middle of the night after they've supposedly stopped counting, and that's when the Dominion operators went in and injected votes and changed the whole system," Powell said.

Conservative Fox Host Tucker Carlson pointed out Thursday night that Powell has said similar things recently but when his show asked for evidence to back up her claims, they got none.

"But she never sent us any evidence, not a page," said Carlson.

As for the question of evidence, it came up in Thursday's press conference where the Trump team said they aren't showing their proof yet - that will come in court.

In other developments Thursday, Georgia finished its audit of the presidential race and confirmed Joe Biden still winning by more than 12,000 votes. The state also found no evidence of widespread fraud.

The Trump Campaign responded that Georgia's audit had included illegal ballots in which the voters hadn't been verified, and asked for what it called an honest recount.

President Trump is set to meet with Republican leaders of the Michigan legislature Friday at the White House - possibly to discuss appointing electors who would support him. For now, his legal team is moving ahead with challenges in court.