Trump Team Vows to Continue Legal Battle Over Voter Fraud, Seeks Appeal in Pennsylvania Ruling

President Trump's legal team vows to continue their pursuit of revealing voter fraud and discrepancies that occurred during the election.

Despite U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann dismissing the campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit on Saturday, the president's team said they will utilize the opportunity and time to their advantage.

Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani said they will seek "an expedited appeal to the Third Circuit" and that the case "appears to be moving quickly to the United States Supreme Court."

Giuliani and Trump campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis said in a statement, "Although we fully disagree with this opinion, we're thankful to the Obama-appointed judge for making this anticipated decision quickly, rather than simply trying to run out the clock."

NEW: @RudyGiuliani and my statement for @TeamTrump on Pennsylvania ruling. (We actually read the 37-page ruling BEFORE reacting.)

And the legal team announced the campaign filed a petition for a recount in Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp certified the state's election results on Friday.

NEW: Statement on Georgia

Election officials uncovered thousands of previously uncounted ballots in three separate batches during Georgia's state recount, and the majority of them were for President Trump. Plus, a significant error was prevented in a separate incident during the recount.

Gov. Kemp said he recognizes and understands the president's frustration.

"He's a fighter," Kemp said. "But at the end of the day, I've got to follow the laws of the constitution of this state and that's exactly what I'm doing.

"Georgians deserve a process where the integrity of the vote is not a question – and certainly it is on a lot of people's minds," Kemp added. "That's part of the issue of what's going on right now."

The Trump legal team said in a statement, "We are focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia State Law and the U.S. Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted. President Trump and his campaign continue to insist on an honest recount in Georgia, which has to include signature matching and other vital safeguards."

Every American should want a fair and accurate election! @JennaEllisEsq: "No one should want to rush to certify false results when we're talking about the President of the United States."

