Trump: 'This Election Was Rigged' – But His Legal Efforts Are Failing

In his first interview since the election, President Trump says he remains convinced the 2020 presidential election was stolen, telling Fox News, "This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud, and it continues to be as they hide - and the problem is we have to go to judges and people don't want to get involved."

And the president's legal team and its allies have now lost, by one count, at least 31 cases contesting the election or alleging fraud.

The bad news is piling up.

A recount in Wisconsin that was requested and paid for by the Trump campaign again shows a Biden victory in the Badger State.

An appeals court in Pennsylvania turned down a request to not certify the election results, while the state's Supreme Court rejected a motion to 'toss' mail-in ballots.

However, a group of Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers announced Saturday they'll introduce a resolution calling on state leaders to withdraw certification of the vote and appoint a new slate of electors to cast the state's Electoral College votes.

Despite all the allegations of fraud, Trump's former cybersecurity chief Christopher Krebs told CBS's 60 Minutes the election was the most secure in American history.

"We can go on and on with all the farcical claims that alleging interference in the 2020 election, but the proof is in the ballots," Krebs said.

But the President pointed to victories in congressional races and state legislatures as evidence that the numbers aren't adding up.



"Well, look what we're supposed to lose seats. We didn't lose one seat. And we gained many and others were leading and others," Trump told Fox News.

The Senate majority remains up for grabs with two Georgia races yet to be decided. Despite harsh criticism of the Republican secretary of state and the governor, the President said he will campaign there and is urging supporters not to boycott the runoff elections.

"I'll be going there on Saturday night, and maybe I'll go twice. It's very important that we win those races," Trump said.

Joe Biden's biggest problem at the moment is a fractured right foot, he injured Saturday while playing with his dog. He'll likely need to wear a "walking boot" for several weeks.

President Trump tweeted "get well soon."

And the President says he will leave office if the Electoral College elects Biden, but he's still holding out hope.

When asked if there is still a "path to victory?," Trump answered, "I hope so for the good of the country. It will take a brave judge or a brave legislature"

In the meantime, the presidential transition process is going forward as Biden and Kamala Harris will get their first intelligence briefing today. The Electoral College is set to convene two weeks from today on Dec.14.

