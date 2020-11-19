Where's the Evidence of Election Fraud? Trump Legal Team Delivers It

The establishment media and the Biden campaign have complained that the Trump campaign has yet to produce evidence of the voter fraud it alleges took place in Democratic-run cities.

Today at a press conference, the Trump legal team brought the evidence.

Hundreds of sworn affidavits from poll watchers alleging voting irregularities and outright cheating. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani reveals there are 220 sworn affidavits from Michigan alone.

"There's not a single voter fraud in one state," said Giuliani. "This pattern repeats itself in a number of states, almost exactly the same pattern, which to any experienced investigator prosecutor would suggest that there was a plan from a centralized place to execute these various acts of voter fraud, specifically focused on big cities and specifically focused on, as you would imagine, big cities controlled by Democrats and particularly focused on big cities that have a long history of corruption. The number of voter fraud cases in Philadelphia could fill a library."

Referring to the many reported instances in which poll watchers were blocked or kept away from ballot counting, Giuliani asked, "Why wouldn't you allow inspections of those ballots? Because you knew you were gonna use those ballots to 'catch Biden up'."

Trump Attorney Sidney Powell, a former assistant US attorney, said they have statistical evidence of widespread vote-switching in which fraudsters would have used algorithms to manipulate tallies in voting machines. Powell says that when the vote counting suddenly ceased on election night, "that's when the Dominion (Voting Systems) operators went in and injected votes and changed the whole system. And it affects votes around the country..."

Then Giuliani took the media to task for its one-sided coverage of the story, directly chastising reporters at the news conference. "You keep reporting falsely that we have no evidence, that we have no specific acts of fraud. That's because the coverage of this has been almost as dishonest as the scheme itself," he said.

Giuliani also announced the Trump campaign has evidence of numerous instances in which the number of votes in Democrat-leaning counties far exceeded the number of registered voters. In some cases it was double or triple the number of voters, and in certain cases it vastly exceeded the number of living residents in those counties, including children who can't vote.



He cited that happening in Michigan, but also noted the Trump legal team has withdrawn their lawsuit in Michigan after achieving the “relief” it sought "to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted..."

This after two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Detroit rescinded their votes to certify the election results, saying they were bullied into changing their original votes and that state officials refused to conduct an audit.

Giuliani says a major lawsuit over voting irregularities will be filed tomorrow in Georgia and a suit will also be brought in Arizona. And there will be a recount in Wisconsin, funded by the Trump campaign.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden says the Trump Administration continues to bar his team from accessing what he calls crucial coronavirus data for what Biden believes will be his incoming administration. "There's a whole lot of things that are just -- we just don't have available to us which unless it's made available soon we're going to be behind by weeks or months," Biden said.

Time is running short for the Trump legal team. By law, recounts and court challenges must wrap up and election results must be certified ahead of the meeting of the Electoral College on December 14.

Stunningly, the establishment media continues to ignore evidence and claims from the Trump legal team, pretending they don't exist. Today, an AP headline said, "Trump team spouts baseless claims of voter fraud", right after the Trump team presented its opening arguments complete with signed affidavits from witnesses.