Biden Says He's Running Against 'Four More Years of George'

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's latest memory lapse on Sunday is just another in a string of lapses that have had both political pundits and members of the media questioning Biden's cognitive ability.

The most recent gaffe came on Sunday during a virtual event for supporters when the Democrat forgot who the President of the United States is.

"This is the most consequential election in a long, long, long time, and the character of the country in my view is literally on the ballot. What kind of country are we going to be? Four more years of George, uh, George, uh …"

Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George W. Bush: “because of who I’m running against…George, ah, George” pic.twitter.com/ujAni2Q7Gh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 26, 2020

It appears his wife Jill Biden who was sitting beside him, mutters "Trump," so the audience can't hear it.

President Trump called him out on it, tweeting: "Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn't remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!"

Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

According to The Washington Times, earlier this month while campaigning in Ohio, Biden forgot that he was running for the office of President. Instead, he said he was running for the Senate. He also mixed up former senators Robert Byrd and Ted Kennedy. He pointed supporters to the wrong voter registration website. And he forgot the name of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, saying he was "the senator who was a Mormon, the governor, OK?"

One of the most famous Biden gaffes occurred on the campaign trail in March, when the candidate couldn't remember a line from the Declaration of Independence which says, "We hold these truths to be self-evident...that all men are created equal."

Instead, the former vice president stumbled and went on saying, "We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by... the... you know, 'the thing'."

Back in August of 2019, while running in the Democratic primary, Biden famously told fairgoers at the Iowa State Fair, "We choose truth over facts."

Oops: Biden says “we choose truth over facts” pic.twitter.com/bkohPsOmJC — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 8, 2019

This past summer several media outlets also questioned Biden's mental ability. The political news website The Hill even said on July 2, "Biden must release the results of his cognitive tests -- voters need to know."

The news website also reminded its readers about a memorable Democratic debate moment when Julian Castro asked Biden whether he had already forgotten what he said two minutes earlier about health care. As one columnist wrote at the time about Castro's insinuation that Biden's memory was failing, "The elephant in the room has been addressed."

Another Democrat, Sen. Cory Booker (NJ), backed Castro up, saying "a lot of people" are concerned about Biden.

Last August, CBS correspondent Errol Barnett asked Biden if he had taken a cognitive test. Biden bristled to the question, answering, "No, I haven't taken a test. Why the h*** would I take a test? Come on, man," Biden said. "That's like saying to you, before you got on this program if you had taken a test were you taking cocaine or not. What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?"

Wilfred Reilly, associate professor of political science at Kentucky State University, told The Washington Times he tries to avoid "diagnosing people on the stump," but that he also believes that Mr. Biden isn't the same as he was during his Senate years.

If elected, Biden who is now 77 and turns 78 on Nov. 20, would be the oldest person to be sworn in as president on Inauguration Day.

Back in March, Australia's Sky News aired an editorial saying, Biden's cognitive issues can no longer be ignored.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories