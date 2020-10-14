Media Gives Biden 'Shockingly Little Scrutiny', but Here's What They Said Before He Was the Nominee

Conservatives have been saying it for a while, but now a major media outlet is citing facts and figures to show that Joe Biden hasn't faced serious questioning from the mainstream media since he won the Democratic Party's nomination for president.

Written by Axios co-founder Mike Allen and political reporter Hans Nichols, the story labels Biden "the luckiest, least scrutinized frontrunner."

The outlet reports Biden has faced "shockingly little scrutiny" from the media which has been fixated instead on President Trump while Biden's public appearances were few and far between. This has all resulted in multiple missed opportunities to challenge Biden with serious questions about his plans for the presidency.

By the numbers, Biden has answered half as many questions as Trump since the end of August.

And Axios cites how nearly three months went by when Biden didn't answer questions from campaign reporters. They say the former vice president still hasn't answered many questions on Medicare for All, police funding, provisions for African Americans, and addressing climate change.

Trump campaign spokesperson Andrew Clark says it's all a "great disservice to the voters."

Meanwhile, Biden aides contend he already faced plenty of auditing during the primary election and throughout more than four decades of his public life. And Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates told Axios, "Who's 'scrutinizing' Trump more, Maria Bartiromo or Sean Hannity?"

It's true that Biden has faced much media examination in the past. Five years ago, when Biden would have been facing off against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination, he faced serious reporting from the media. Here's a CNN story from 2015:

And a year ago, before he was the Democratic candidate, back when there were several dozen other options for Democrats, NBC News posted this video raising questions about Biden's handsy approach to women and his comments about the attractiveness of young girls.

The establishment media makes no secret of despising President Trump, but they weren't always fans of Biden either.

Long before Biden was ever Obama's running mate, the media had declared Biden's political career over after he was exposed for plagiarizing. Here's a full report from CBS News back in 1988.

