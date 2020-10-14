Biden Burisma Bombshell: Newly Discovered Email Exposes Potential Problem for VP Biden

There's been a bombshell revelation about an unknown meeting in 2015 between then-Vice President Joe Biden and an executive with his son's company in Ukraine.

An email obtained by the New York Post reveals Hunter Biden arranged a meeting between his father and an executive with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was under investigation during the Obama years.

That email was sent just months before then-Vice President Biden pressured Ukraine's government to fire a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma which was paying Hunter Biden $50,000 a month to sit on its board.

The April 2015 email from Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi reads: "Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving me an opportunity to meet your father and spent (sic) some time together."

Former Vice President Biden has long claimed that he's never spoken to Hunter Biden about international business dealings.

The email was discovered on a laptop hard drive that had been taken to a repair shop in Delaware, Biden's home state. It's unclear who brought in the laptop, but the NY Post reports it's now in the hands of the FBI.

While the newly discovered email appears to expose a secret meeting that contradicts Biden's previous statements, Biden hasn't been so secretive about what he did while representing the US government in Ukraine.

There's a video of Biden admitting what he did to force Ukraine to fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma.

In this video clip of an event at the Council on Foreign Relations, Biden bragged about pressuring Ukraine to fire its prosecutor by threatening to withhold $1 billion in US aid.

BELOW: Foreign news report exposes Joe Biden bragging about getting Ukrainian prosecutor fired