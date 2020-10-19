Trump and Biden Attend Church with 2 Weeks Until Election, Trump Gets Prophetic Word He Will Win

President Trump and Joe Biden both went on offense Sunday, with each campaigning in states they are trying to flip on Election Day.

Biden was in North Carolina, where he again criticized the president for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Experts say we're likely to lose as many 200,000 additional lives nationwide between now and the end of the year," Biden said, "all because this president cares more about his Park Avenue perspective on the world, the stock market, than he does about you."

Trump barnstormed through Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada over the weekend.

In Michigan, Trump supporters chanted "Lock her up," as the president criticized the state's governor, Gretchen Whitmer, who pushed back, telling NBC the president is inspiring domestic terrorism.

Long lines are already forming at some early voting sites with over 26 million Americans having cast their ballots

The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll has Biden up by 12 points, the same margin Hillary Clinton held at this point in October 2016.

Fearing a repeat of four years ago, the Biden campaign warned in a memo to supporters that "Donald Trump can still win this race...we need to campaign like we're trailing," and, "In the key battleground states where this election will be decided, we remain neck and neck with Donald Trump."

Biden attended mass Sunday in Delaware.

Trump went to church Sunday in Nevada, a state he's trying to win this time after narrowly losing it in 2016. Pastor Denise Goulet of the International Church of Las Vegas said God gave her a word about the president.

"At 4:30 (am), the Lord said to me, I am going to give your president a second win. This has three meanings, a win. And you will be the president again," Goulet said.



PHOTO: President Donald Trump closes his eyes as he accepts blessings as he attends church at International Church of Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. Counselor to the President Hope Hicks is at left. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Democrats are taking no chances. They're set to outspend Trump in Nevada in the closing days by a more than 3-to-1 margin.

But the Trump campaign is hoping to make inroads with the state's Latino voters as he's pushed his message on the economy and crime.

The President is also staying on the attack against Biden.

Trump told supporters in Wisconsin, "If I lose, can you imagine? I will have lost to the worst candidate, the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics."

In Michigan on Friday, Biden made clear he wants to win more than just the White House.

"We can't forget that winning in November doesn't just mean defeating Donald Trump. It means winning back the United States Senate, and expanding our majority in the House of Representatives," Biden said.

With the final debate coming up this Thursday, the president tweeted he is again expecting unfair treatment.