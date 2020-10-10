President Trump Addresses Crowd From White House in First Public Event Since Leaving Hospital

President Donald Trump addressed the public Saturday from a balcony on the South Lawn at the White House. The event marked his first public appearance since returning from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The president began his speech by thanking everyone for their prayers and support as he continues to recover.

During the 18-minute speech, he assured the crowd that he was "feeling great" and eager for next week's campaign events in Florida, Iowa, and Pennsylvania.

The event was themed "remarks to peaceful protesters for law and order" and centered on supporting law enforcement agencies.

"We support you, we honor you, it's a dangerous profession," Trump said. "They've been doing an incredible job and I just want to thank them on behalf of everyone here today because that's why we're safe."

Trump reminded the crowd to vote - adding that "this is the most important election we've ever had."

He warned of the troubles that would follow if Democrats win the White House this November.

"We cannot allow our country to become a socialist nation, we cannot let that happen, and that's what would happen...or worse," he said.

The president closed his speech by acknowledging that "there's a spirit this country hasn't seen in a long time."

Those attending the event were required to wear a mask, complete a health questionnaire, and have their temperatures checked upon arrival.

They were also encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and maintain social distancing.

Prior to the speech, White House officials would not comment on whether the president had been retested for COVID-19. Presidential aides insisted that it was safe for Trump to return to his normal activities, including campaigning.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said on Thursday that he anticipated the president to be ready for public engagements as early as Saturday.

Trump and Biden plan to debate in-person on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

