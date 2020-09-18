'Actually, Biden Is Making This Up': Even the MSM Isn't Buying Biden's Big Claim About Trump and COVID

Joe Biden leveled a provocative claim about President Trump's handling of the coronavirus on Thursday, and he's even getting pushback from the media for it.

In a CNN "town hall", the Democratic presidential nominee appeared to blame President Trump for all of the deaths from COVID-19.

"If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I'm not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data," Biden said.

Some of the major media organizations — often referred to as the mainstream media or MSM — quickly criticized Biden for claiming Trump caused all the coronavirus deaths.

The Washington Post's fact-checker wrote, "Actually, Biden is making this up. There is no data to support this."

And Politico also called it "not true."

President Trump, in Wisconsin, said Biden was simply "getting softball questions" at the town hall.

Politico agreed with Trump, calling Biden's event a "kid-gloves town hall." The news site stated, "But if ABC's event with President Donald Trump was an icy grilling, CNN's drive-in conversation with Joe Biden Thursday was more like an affable reunion of old acquaintances."

Meanwhile, conservatives say they're still facing censorship from digital giants, and one of President Trump's coronavirus advisers is the latest target.

Critics are targeting YouTube for taking down a link to an interview with Scott Atlas when he was at Stanford University's Hoover Institution before he stepped in to serve under Trump.



YouTube said it does not allow "medical misinformation" that goes against what the World Health Organization or local medical authorities say about COVID.

But conservative critics say YouTube is carrying out censorship.



The Wall Street Journal argued this week that "if the virus nightmare has taught the world anything, it's that no one has a monopoly over the right policy advice. that's why a free society fosters debate."

