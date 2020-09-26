Conservative Leader Tells CBN News 'Battle-Tested' Barrett is Ready for Hearings

Above: Penny Nance of Concerned Women for America tells CBN News why she is overjoyed that Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is going full-speed ahead to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and conservative supporters of the nominee are gearing up to help.

"For three years on the Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, she has demonstrated exactly the independence, impartiality, and fidelity to our laws and Constitution that Americans need and deserve on their highest Court," McConnell said in a statement.

Penny Nance of Concerned Women for America told CBN White House Correspondent Ben Kennedy that she recommended the President nominate Barrett in a phone call Wednesday.

"We are going to work very hard to make sure that she is confirmed and you don't know what they are going to throw at you but she is more than ready because she is battle-tested, she's already been through it," Nance said.

Nance insisted that Barrett is a ''woman of faith" who will face tough opposition because of her strong Catholic beliefs, just as she did in earlier confirmation hearings.

"She is a woman who actually believes her faith and that's why she was attacked when she was being confirmed for the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals by Diane Feinstein and the Democrats because how dare she not only be Catholic but actually believe the tenants of her faith," Nance said.

Concerned Women for America is planning a Women for Amy bus tour around the country to gather support for the nominee.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged to “strongly, strongly, strongly oppose this nomination” and opened fire with a verbal assault on the judge Saturday night.

"Her views are way to the right of the American people and as they learn about it, she will become less and less popular," he said. "Just about everything that America believes and stands for when it comes to issues like health care and labor rights and LGBTQ rights and women's rights. Judge Barrett stands against all of that."

Among the first critics to open fire against the nomination is former Vice President Joe Biden. The Democratic contender for the White House issued a statement criticizing Barrett's views on the Affordable Care Act, which is facing a challenge in the court in November.

"She has a written track record of disagreeing with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision upholding the Affordable Care Act," the statement reads. "She critiqued Chief Justice John Roberts' majority opinion upholding the law in 2012."

Biden also said a confirmation vote should not be held before the election.

"The United States Constitution was designed to give the voters one chance to have their voice heard on who serves on the Court. That moment is now and their voice should be heard. The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress."

McConnell said Barrett should be given a full, fair hearing by the entire Senate.

"The Court, the Senate, and the American people — not to mention the nominee and her family — deserve a fair process that is focused on Judge Barrett's qualifications. I hope all 100 Senators will treat this serious process with the dignity and respect it should command."

Nance called the nomination an "amazing, historic moment" that will impact the court for decades.

"She's only 48...she is a constitutionalist - that means she believes that the Constitution should be interpreted as it was written and as the founders meant it to be so it's not that thinks that her personal views inform her job as a justice, it's that she should interpret the law as is actually written by the founders in the Constitution."

While liberal critics are sure to make their voices heard in the days ahead, conservative groups were quick to praise the choice.

Jason J. McGuire, director of New Yorkers For Constitutional Freedoms said, "Judge Barrett is an exemplary nominee with a distinguished background that includes federal judicial experience as well as teaching and scholarship.

"Significantly, the Judge is an originalist and a defender of the Constitution. She is eminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court and would make a strong addition to its ranks."

Live Action Founder and President Lila Rose also addressed the nomination.

Rose said, "The Justices who have made history were those who had the courage to buck the status quo by defending the constitutional protections of the vulnerable and oppressed. We support the nomination and swift confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

"The incoming Justice has the opportunity to be part of America's course-correction on abortion, helping to repair the damage done by Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her ideological counterparts. We are confident Amy will lend her legal qualifications to the work of Justice on Roe v. Wade and beyond."

CEO of First Liberty Institute Kelly Shackelford noted, "President Trump has nominated a judge to the Supreme Court who we are confident will protect the religious freedoms and constitutional rights of all Americans.

"Judge Barrett's record demonstrates her commitment to the Constitution's text and its purpose. Judge Barrett understands that government exists to protect the God-given rights of the people and the Constitution exists to prevent the government from infringing on those rights. She will make an excellent Supreme Court Justice, and we expect the Senate to confirm her without delay."