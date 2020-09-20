Democrats are thinking about taking extreme measures to block President Trump or undo his plans to nominate a new Supreme Court justice following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The president announced on Saturday that he will nominate a woman in the next week to succeed the late justice.

But Democrats say they not only want to prevent the nomination, they're open to impeaching Trump after the election and then packing the court with new justices if they're able to take over the White House.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his desire to expand the Supreme Court from nine to 13 members to allegedly "repair the wound inflicted on our Constitution by the Republicans' refusal to recognize the will of the electorate."

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) tweeted, "If he holds a vote in 2020, we pack the court in 2021. It's that simple."

During a vigil for Ginsburg on Saturday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced that a battle was just beginning.

"Mitch McConnell believes that this fight is over. What Mitch McConnell does not understand is this fight has just begun," she said.

When asked whether she would consent to the House planning impeachment hearings against President Trump or AG William Barr, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) didn't object.

"We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I'm not about to discuss right now, but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country," Pelosi said on ABC News' This Week. "This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election."

She added, "We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. We have a responsibility to meet the needs of the American people. When we weigh the equities of protecting our democracy, it requires us to use every arrow in our quiver."

And House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) expressed his support for adding new Supreme Court justices if Senate Republicans fill Ginsburg's seat during a lame-duck session.

"If Sen. McConnell and @SenateGOP were to force through a nominee during the lame-duck session - before a new Senate and President can take office - then the incoming Senate should immediately move to expand the Supreme Court," he wrote on Twitter.

"Filling the SCOTUS vacancy during a lame-duck session, after the American people have voted for new leadership, is undemocratic and a clear violation of the public trust in elected officials. Congress would have to act and expanding the court would be the right place to start," he continued.

During an interview with NPR last year, Ginsburg said she disagreed with changing the number of justices if the Democrats win the presidency.

"Nine seems to be a good number," she said. "It's been that way for a long time. I think it was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the court."