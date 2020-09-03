Mike Pence on Multi-State Campaign Tour to Promote Life

Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop in North Carolina promoting leaders in the pro-life movement on a multi-state tour sponsored by the Susan B. Anthony List.

Pence made the case for re-election by pointing to the Supreme Court's narrow decision to reject a pro-life law last June that would've required Louisiana abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

"But the Supreme Court voted by 5 - 4 to strike down the Louisiana law, and I think people in this movement can only draw one conclusion: we need more conservatives on the Supreme Court of the United States. We need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House," the vice president said.

Pence also traveled to Cary where he was surrounded by about a dozen law enforcement officers while accepting the endorsement of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association.

The vice president also visited a women's care facility.

"Life is winning in America," Pence told center officials and clients in a brief meeting, according to WRAL. "More young people are embracing a culture of life."

Pence also spoke at Christ Baptist Church in North Raleigh, where he addressed a crowd of more than 200.

