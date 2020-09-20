Pro-Life Democrats Appeal to Biden, Dem Party to Change Stance on Abortion or Risk Losing Voters

Democrats for Life of America (DFLA) is urging the Biden campaign and the Democratic Party to adjust their position on abortion to retain more pro-life voters.

The organization sent a firm message to Democrats through a notice in the New York Times this weekend, highlighting three main concerns:

Democratic leaders supporting extreme abortion policies, like later-term abortions.

Pro-life Democratic voters switching parties over the difference.

A betrayal of Democratic Party values.

In a full-page ad in the NY Times today, @DemsForLife & more than 100 current & former elected Democrats urge Joe Biden & the Dem Party to moderate its positions on abortion. We cannot make the same mistake as we did in 2016. https://t.co/nm46N4DrXk pic.twitter.com/IPMFNDjTtm — Democrats for Life (@demsforlife) September 20, 2020

"Never before in history have so many Democratic politicians challenged their own party on abortion," said Democrats for Life of America Executive Director Kristen Day. "The Democratic Party is at breaking point. State legislators realize that taxpayer-funded abortion on demand is a losing issue. If we really care about defeating Trump in November, we have to bring our position in line with mainstream America."

The letter was endorsed by more than 100 current and former Democratic politicians, to include:

Four governors and lieutenant governors, including the current governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards

Nine members of Congress, including Collin Peterson, who won his primary this week

56 state legislators, including Deborah Fellela, Deputy Majority Leader in Rhode Island

32 local officials

Six Democratic nominees

Many more told DFLA they supported the letter, but couldn't publicize it because they fear the power of Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America within the Democratic Party.

"In 2016, Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party lost to Donald Trump because they failed to take moderate and pro-life voters seriously," Day declared. "Our Party has traditionally been very tolerant and welcoming of diverse views, yet it has pushed away Americans who are with us on many issues, but share a strong conviction on abortion."

Day added, "Never before in history have so many Democratic politicians challenged their own party on abortion. If the Democratic Party cares about defeating President Trump in November, it should reject abortion extremism and actively embrace America's 21 million pro-life Democrats, or else many of them will simply stay home."

A national Gallup poll from 2019 on abortion revealed that nearly 30 percent of Democratic voters and 44 percent of Independent voters are pro-life.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories