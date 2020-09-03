Trump to Defund Cities that Defund Police, Cuomo Warns Trump Will Need to Bring an Army to NY

President Trump is directing the Office of Management and Budget to provide guidance on cutting federal dollars to cities that defund police.

He's highlighting far-left cities like Portland, Oregon; New York City; Seattle, Washington; and Washington, DC, for review.

The administration's five-page memo also orders the Justice Department to identify and publicly list localities it defines as 'anarchist jurisdictions.'

The president tweeted Wednesday: "My administration will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking federal dollars while they let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses. We're putting them on notice today."

New York's Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to the news with what some have called a threat.

"He can't have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City," Cuomo warned. "He better have an army if he thinks he's gonna walk down the street in New York."

A spokesman for the governor said the threatening comments were not meant literally.

New York City receives $7 billion annually in federal funds. This summer, the city shifted nearly $1 billion from its police budget.

Crime is now soaring, surpassing 1,000 shootings this past weekend. That's nearly double the amount this time last year - an 89-percent increase.