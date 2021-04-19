'I Feel Like Paul Revere': Pat Robertson Sounds Alarm on Stunning List of Democrat Power Grabs

CBN Founder Pat Robertson sounded an alarm on The 700 Club on Monday morning, warning that Democrats in Washington have launched an aggressive campaign on multiple fronts in a blatant power grab that's designed to guarantee liberal control of the country for years to come.

He detailed a list of their latest efforts, saying the moves threaten to lurch America to the left and do irreparable harm to the country's key institutions like the U.S. Supreme Court.

"They want to get it through fast before the American people wake up, and I feel like Paul Revere like the British are coming and you'd better get awake or you will lose your government," Robertson said on Monday's 700 Club.

Here's the list of Democrat objectives he cited as a serious concern for all Americans:

Passage of a Voting Rights Act which federalizes elections, takes away the power of state legislatures, permits unsupervised and unlimited mail-in ballots, and allows ballot harvesting.

Elimination of the long-standing Senate filibuster which denies effective power to the minority. In a 50/50 Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris becomes a deciding vote to allow other controversial steps to be taken by the Senate.

Statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico which would permit the election of four new Democrat senators to keep the Senate in Democrat hands for the foreseeable future.

Supreme Court-packing with four new liberal justices which would destroy the independence of the judiciary.

Under the guise of infrastructure, an effort to allocate tens of billions to liberal groups throughout America.

A plan to give citizenship to millions of undocumented immigrants who they hope will repay them by voting for Democrats.

And finally, ongoing efforts to run the government by executive fiat.

Robertson said these are all serious concerns, and each one poses a major threat to the future of the country. He's especially concerned about the effort to eliminate the checks and balances provided by filibuster rules in the Senate. "If the filibuster goes, the country's had it," he said. "We do not want to give our nation over to one-party rule for the rest of our lives."

He's calling on Americans to pray for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to hold the line and preserve the filibuster, and then to make their voices heard by contacting their representatives in Congress: