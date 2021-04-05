MLB Joins Cancel Culture and Biden Earns 4 Pinocchio's for Lying - It's All About Georgia's Voting Bill

Cancel culture warriors have found their latest target – the state of Georgia. Major League Baseball is pulling its All-Star Game from the state in protest over a new voting rights law, and President Biden played a role in spreading the misinformation that led to the move.

MLB has joined the protest as critics claim the state's new voting law restricts voting access. Democrats say the law is restrictive against minorities. But Georgia's leaders say otherwise and argue businesses are being pressured by left-wing activists.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred took the action after President Biden signaled his support, calling the Georgia law "Jim Crow on steroids."

However, Biden has misstated facts about the law.

The Washington Post fact-checker gave Biden its worst rating – four Pinocchio's – for falsely claiming that the bill ends voting early so working people can't vote.

The law's supporters charge Democrats are playing politics, pointing out that it:

expands early voting access in most counties,

expands weekend voting to two Saturdays and potentially two Sundays,

codifies drop-off balloting, which was a temporary measure for the 2020 elections,

prohibits outside groups from handing out food and water to voters within 150 feet of a polling place, but allows water stations where voters can serve themselves,

requires a valid photo I.D. to request an absentee ballot.

On ABC's "This Week', former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is accusing President Biden of breaking his word to unite the country.

"I sat here and listened to the president's inaugural address and I have just a couple of quick points from it – 'politics does need to be a raging fire that destroys everything in its path, every disagreement doesn't have to be a cause for total war, and we must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated or made up'," he said, quoting Biden.

"And Joe Biden's broken his own rule, 84 days and now he's lying to the American people," Christie said. "He's lying about this bill, he's lying to the American people about it to cause the raging fire he said he was going to put out. I'm very disappointed."

It's not just Republican political commentators making the charge. Over the weekend, CBS Sports analyst Charles Barkley spoke out during coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament. Barkley said politics in America has turned into "divide and conquer."



"I think most white people and black people are great people. I really believe that in my heart," he said. However, he continued, "the system is set up where our politicians, whether they're Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power. They divide and conquer."

Charles Barkley is the best pic.twitter.com/JR2LrLDf4l — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) April 4, 2021

The Cobb County Travel and Tourism Bureau in Georgia has estimated baseball's decision to move the All-Star Game could cost the county more than $100 million.

