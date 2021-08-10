NY State Assembly Meets to Consider Cuomo Impeachment

The New York State Assembly's judiciary committee is meeting behind closed doors Monday as it considers drafting articles of impeachment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo days after an attorney general's independent investigation found evidence that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

The committee began investigating whether the governor committed impeachable acts after sexual harassment allegations surfaced in March.

In addition to Cuomo's conduct with women, the committee is investigating the governor's use of staff to help with his $5 million book deal and his administration's decision to withhold statistics on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Before going behind closed doors in executive session, committee member Charles Lavine, (D) Long Island, said: "The governor and his lawyers have responded to the attorney general's report repeatedly, and we will review those statements and submissions and allow the governor to provide further information should he choose to do so."

He also promised that the committee was committed to protecting any witnesses from retaliation.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved