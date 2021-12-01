'I Believe There Were Irregularities' in the 2020 Election: What Pence Says to Angry MAGA Fans About What He Did on Jan. 6

For former Vice President Mike Pence, the battle to reverse Roe vs Wade goes back decades to his time as a congressman from Indiana. Now, years later, the former VP and millions of faithful pro-lifers are more hopeful than ever. They believe the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health case now in the hands of the Supreme Court could finally help reverse the landmark 1973 decision legalizing abortion.

In our exclusive interview, Pence expressed confidence in key members appointed to the Supreme Court under the Trump administration.

"President Trump had me interview all of the finalists for the Supreme Court," Pence tells CBN News. "I was able to spend time with Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Neil Gorsuch before they were appointed. I will tell you that they are men and women of integrity and conviction and I'm just going to be joining a great chorus of Americans that will be praying that they have the courage to seize this moment for life."

But what about Chief Justice John Roberts, who Pence has previously called a disappointment? "Well, I have been disappointed in the chief justice from time to time," says Pence. "But on the issue of life, he's shown some consistency that gives me hope that there's a possibility that the chief justice could join the five members of the conservative majority on the Supreme Court to give us a fresh start for life."

Biden's Extreme Pro-Abortion Agenda

But since he and Donald Trump left office, they have seen a total reversal of their pro-life agenda.

"President Joe Biden is leading the most pro-abortion administration in American history, which sadly follows the most pro-life administration in American history," the former vice president tells CBN News. "We need to look at Joe Biden's career in the Senate where for decades he supported the Hyde Amendment, which bans taxpayer funding of abortion, and now to see his administration proposing and supporting an overturning of the Hyde Amendment and taxpayer funding of abortion, I think is a betrayal of aspects of his career that were admirable, but have now been set aside, as he does the bidding of the radical left that's in charge in the House and in the United States Senate."

Responding to MAGA Haters

Since Pence left office, he's been under criticism by a segment of Trump supporters for his role in certifying the 2020 election results on January 6th. Many within the MAGA movement have called him a traitor. Pence gave CBN News a lengthy response.

"On January 6th, I said that I believe there were irregularities about which I was concerned, and I wanted them to have a fair hearing before the Congress," Pence says. "But from the founding of this nation forward, it's been well established that elections are to be governed at the state level and that the only role that Congress has is to open and count the electoral votes that are submitted by states across the country. No more no less than that."

"And in January of 2017, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. The Bible says in Psalm 15, that he keeps his oath even when it hurts and, on that day, I could relate to that sentiment. But I wanted to keep my oath to the Constitution."

That led Pence to a bottom-line conclusion. "I know in my heart of hearts that on that day, we did our duty, under the Constitution... I don't know if President Trump and I will ever see eye to eye on that day. Or that many of our most ardent supporters will agree with my decision that day. But I know I did the right thing."

What's Next?

So, what about his next decision regarding the future? Mike Pence travels to New Hampshire this month which fuels speculation of a presidential run. But what if Donald Trump enters the race? When asked whether he wouldn't run in that scenario, the former vice president didn't give a flat-out no.

"You know, David, you and I have known each other a long time, and I will tell you that for right now, my focus is entirely on doing everything in my power to support the conservative cause and win back the Congress and statehouses all across this country in 2022. We'll let the future take care of itself after that, and I promise to keep you posted... And then in the years ahead, I'm confident that our party and our movement will choose the right leaders and the right voices to make our country strong and great once again."