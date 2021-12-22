Senate Minority Whip John Thune Reportedly Weighing Retirement Amid Family Concerns

Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the Senate minority whip and second-highest-ranking Republican in the chamber, is reportedly considering his retirement at the end of his term in 2023.

The fact that Thune may choose not to run again in 2022 is surprising to some since he is positioned to become the Senate Majority Leader if current Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) retires, The New York Times reports.

Thune, 60, is reportedly weighing family issues and the influence of former President Donald Trump on the Republican Party as factors in his decision.

According to Fox News, the Cook Political Report rates Thune's seat as "solid Republican," but political newcomer Mark Mowry announced in May that he was launching a primary challenge against Thune and running on an "America First" platform.

The primary in South Dakota is scheduled in June 2022.

When asked about the likelihood of Thune retirement, McConnell told radio host Hugh Hewitt, "I certainly hope he won't."

McConnell added, "John Thune is an outstanding senator. He's done a great job as whip. It would be a real setback from the country and our party if he retires."

Thune won his first term to the U.S. Senate in 2005 and took 71 percent of the vote during his 2016 reelection bid. Ahead of his time in the Senate, Thune represented South Dakota's at-large congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997 to 2003.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-SD), who has known Thune since their days as executive directors of their state parties, shared his concern over the possibility of Thune leaving.

"I let him know how much I appreciate him," said Cramer. "He knows both Dakotas really need him."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is also encouraging Thune to run for reelection.

"I told John that'll be fine," Graham stated.

Thune, who voted to acquit Trump during the impeachment trial, supported Republicans who sided with Democrats to cast a "vote of conscience" against the former president.

Trump has called on South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem to challenge Thune in next year's primary.

Fox News reported a source said the senator plans to make an announcement about his decision before year's end.

CBN News reached out to Sen. Thune's office for a comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

