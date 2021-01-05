As GOP Lawmakers Plan to Challenge 2020 Electoral Count, Trump Challenges Pence: 'I Won't Like Him Quite as Much'

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, Congress will certify the 2020 election in a joint session, unless enough Republican lawmakers can successfully challenge it.

All eyes will be fixed on Washington for this historic Electoral College challenge. Several GOP leaders have come out against the move and President Trump making a public appeal to Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump was fired up about the issue at a Monday night rally in Georgia, saying he won't give up his fight to overturn the election.

"When you win in a landslide and they steal it and it's rigged, it's not acceptable," said Trump.



Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and at least a dozen other citizens aren't giving up either. Cruz is leading their challenge to certification. Roughly 140 House members are doing the same.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) whose fate will be decided in Tuesday's runoff election, promised to join the challenge at that same Monday night rally. "I have an announcement, Georgia," Loeffler told the crowd. "On January 6th, I will object to the Electoral College vote."

Trump also called out Vice President Pence who is constitutionally appointed to oversee the certification process.

"I hope Mike Pence comes through for us," said Trump. "He's a great guy. Of course, if he doesn't come through, I won't like him quite as much."

Pence has said he welcomes lawmakers using their authority to raise objections and present evidence.

The issue is dividing the Republican Party with several leaders objecting to the protest, including Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) who said it would establish "unwise precedents" and take a step towards federalizing election law.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins believes state legislatures need to examine their systems, regardless of the outcome of the challenge.

"We need to have major investigations," Perkins told CBN News, adding that it's critical to public confidence.

As to the leaked phone call from Trump to the Georgia Secretary of State, Perkins said Trump is giving voice to his anger. "He's very, very frustrated," said Perkins, "There are many Americans who share that view."

Monday a Georgia election official addressed point by point Trump's claims of fraud in Georgia and said the state was correct to certify its vote.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories