Biden to Use Taxpayer Money for Global Abortions, Gets Labeled 'Commander' of 'Pro-Abortion Army'

The new Biden administration is making abortion a top priority, promising to use U.S. taxpayers' money to promote abortion within the U.S. and even to spread it to other countries.

It starts with ending what's known as the Mexico City Policy. That's a policy that says the U.S. will not provide foreign aid for groups that provide or promote abortions.

Carrying out the wishes of President Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed the decision to the World Health Organization Executive Board Meeting on Thursday. "It will be our policy to support women's and girls' sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights in the United States, as well as globally," he said.

"To that end, President Biden will be revoking the Mexico City Policy in the coming days, as part of his broader commitment to protect women's health and advance gender equality at home and around the world," Fauci continued.

The National Right to Life is speaking out against the pro-abortion agenda of the Biden administration saying, "When you think of Joe Biden do not mistake him for a 'moderate Democrat' or someone who has mixed feelings on abortion. He has assumed the position of commander in the pro-abortion army."

The Mexico City Policy was created by President Ronald Reagan to protect unborn babies from abortion. Every Democrat president has reversed the rule, using U.S. money to promote abortion. Every Republican president has reinstated the policy.

