FL Gov. DeSantis Fights Back Against Big Tech Censorship of Free Speech

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly doing his part to fight back for conservative free speech against growing censorship by big tech companies.

Big Tech has come under fire for shutting down President Trump from the social media apps, along with an ongoing purge of other voices they've labeled as dangerous.

Florida Today reports that DeSantis' staff are working to divest state funds from companies like Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Twitter.

In a letter, Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) asked the governor and Cabinet to "order the immediate divestment of any Florida-held equity and debt" from those companies.

This morning I asked the Governor and Cabinet to divest the state from Amazon, Twitter, Apple, Google, and Facebook. They may get to decide who they do business with. So do we. @Fla_Pol pic.twitter.com/QfoUhghgnP — Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) January 12, 2021

Fine's letter comes just a few weeks after state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-District 32) introduced legislation condemning tech companies that take part in censorship. House Bill 33, "Stop Social Media Censorship Act" was filed on Dec. 4, 2020.

Now that @Twitter is currently conducting a MAJOR PURGE based on political viewpoint, now is a good time to check out my Bill which would disallow that https://t.co/YIfbMNO8cZ — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) January 8, 2021

