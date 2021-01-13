Displaying 30+ Stories
FL Gov. DeSantis Fights Back Against Big Tech Censorship of Free Speech

01-13-2021
CBN News
ABOVE:  Ken Blackwell with the Family Research Council appeared on the Wednesday edition of CBN News' Newswatch to talk more about the growing threat to free speech. Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly doing his part to fight back for conservative free speech against growing censorship by big tech companies.

Big Tech has come under fire for shutting down President Trump from the social media apps, along with an ongoing purge of other voices they've labeled as dangerous. 

Florida Today reports that DeSantis' staff are working to divest state funds from companies like Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Twitter. 

In a letter, Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) asked the governor and Cabinet to "order the immediate divestment of any Florida-held equity and debt" from those companies.

Fine's letter comes just a few weeks after state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-District 32) introduced legislation condemning tech companies that take part in censorship. House Bill 33, "Stop Social Media Censorship Act" was filed on Dec. 4, 2020.

