Former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to Run for Arkansas Governor to Take on the 'Radical Left'

Sarah Sanders, President Trump's former White House press secretary and one of his closest aides, is planning to run for governor of Arkansas.

Sanders will be running in a solidly red state where Republicans tend to embrace the former president.

The daughter of a former governor of the state, Mike Huckabee, Sanders had been widely expected to run for the office and Trump publicly encouraged her to go for it.

"She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic," Trump tweeted in 2019.

Sanders has been laying the groundwork for a candidacy, speaking to Republican groups around the state.

"With the radical left now in control of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense. In fact, your governor must be on the front line. So today I announce my candidacy for governor of Arkansas," Sanders said in a video. "As governor, I will defend your right to be free of socialism and tyranny. Our state needs a leader with the courage to do what's right, not what's politically correct or convenient."

"With your support, I hope to be the first woman to lead our state as governor," she added.

Sanders will be joining a Republican primary race that includes two state elected leaders, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. The current Republican governor, Asa Hutchinson, is unable to run again due to term limits. So far, a Democratic candidate for governor has not been declared.

The election is scheduled to take place on November 8, 2022, according to Ballotpedia.

Sanders' announcement was made less than a week after the end of Trump's presidency and as he faces an impeachment trial.

The establishment news media is already trying to make a case against Sanders by bringing up the Capitol Hill riot that she had nothing to do with.

In 2018, Sanders was targeted for harassment by leftist activists during her time as President Trump's press secretary. Her physical appearance was insulted by some on the left. And in one instance, while dining at a Virginia restaurant, she was told to leave simply because she was working for Trump.

Since leaving the White House, Sanders published the bestselling book, Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom and the Fight for Our Lives Inside the Trump White House. The book details her time inside the White House as the first working mother to be a press secretary.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories