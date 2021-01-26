House Democrats Deliver Trump Impeachment Article to Senate

House Democrats delivered the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate late Monday, setting in motion the start of his second impeachment trial.

The nine House impeachment managers filed through the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate where rioters were just weeks before. The impeachment managers, who will serve as prosecutors in his trial, charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for the deadly capital riot on Jan. 6.

“Donald John Trump engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors by inciting violence against the government of the United States,” lead House impeachment manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin, said upon arriving in the Senate.

Ten House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump.

However, the Senate will need 17 Republicans to join Democrats in convicting the former president. President Joe Biden said on Monday he did not believe the Senate will have enough votes needed to convict Trump, according to a CNN report.

Some Republicans have denounced Trump’s rhetoric leading up to the Capitol raid, but most have not taken an official position on Trump’s impeachment. Other Republicans have questioned the constitutionality of impeaching a former president since there is no legal precedent.

The Senate trial is expected to start on Feb 9. With Trump already out of office, a conviction would bar him from ever being able to hold public office again.

