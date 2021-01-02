House Dems Draft 'Gender-Neutral' Rules Package That Changes 'Father, Mother' to 'Parent'

Congress is considering a new set of rules favoring gender-neutral language in references to family, which would require addressing a father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, husband, wife, or in-law as "parent, child, sibling, spouse, or parent-in-law."

The revisions include modifying "seamen" to "seafarers," "chairman" to "chair" and "submit his or her resignation" to "resigns," according to the rules package.

The rule is intended to “honor all gender identities” the resolution reads.

The package introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. James McGovern Friday revealed a resolution package for the 117th Congress, that would change "pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender-neutral or removes references to gender, as appropriate, to ensure we are inclusive of all Members, Delegates, Resident Commissioners and their families – including those who are nonbinary."

And Pelosi said the changes "will make the House more accountable, transparent and effective in our work to meet the needs of the American people."

But the gender-neutral measures were widely condemned on social media.

"This is a blatant power grab by House Democrats. Nancy Pelosi is suffocating debate & overturning long-standing House rules. Outrageous," wrote Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC).

Another user tweeted, "Lockdowns are destroying our economy. Thousands of businesses have permanently closed. Millions of Americans are out of work. Yet @SpeakerPelosi and the Democrats are more worried about eliminating words like 'father' and 'mother.'"

NBC News reporter Scott MacFarlane said, "US House rules for new Congress require use of gender-neutral language. And continues ban on lobbyists in US House Members gym in Rayburn Bldg."

And @timburchett tweeted, "More ridiculous ideas" from Pelosi.

Other revisions include safeguarding House whistleblowers from retaliation after providing information and eliminating floor privileges from former House members convicted of crimes related to their service.

The new rules package was created following conversations with House members and after receiving feedback from various staff of all House committees.

