House Republican Liz Cheney Says She Will Vote to Impeach Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the third-ranking House Republican released a statement on Tuesday indicating that she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

"On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes," Cheney wrote. "This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic."

"Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," the statement reads. "Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

"I will vote to impeach the President."

JUST IN: GOP Congresswoman @Liz_Cheney says “I will vote to impeach the President.” pic.twitter.com/kykzcrNWIL — Abigail Robertson (@AbigailCBN) January 12, 2021

Cheney is the daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories