McConnell Blames Trump for Capitol Hill Attack: 'The Mob Was Fed Lies'

Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blamed President Trump on Tuesday for encouraging the Capitol Hill attack on January 6th.

It's McConnell's last day as majority leader before Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer takes over. And today the two leaders were meeting to make arrangements for the 50-50 split Senate, which is expeced to proceed with a Senate impeachment trial of Trump after he leaves office.

McConnell is assuring the public that tomorrow's inauguration will be safe while also placing blame for the deadly attack on the Capitol directly on Trump and others in power.

"The mob was fed lies," he said. "They were provoked by the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like. But we pressed on. We stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation, not even for one night."

Trump has already been impeached by the Democrat-led House of Representatives which voted that he incited an insurrection. If the Senate also votes to impeach, and if the Supreme Court agrees that they have the authority to impeach someone who's no longer in office, then that would block Trump from ever running for office again.

Meanwhile, social media is helping federal investigators as they piece together what happened during the attack. And some new disturbing video has emerged from The New Yorker showing that those who breached the Capitol and entered the Senate chamber not only rifled through senators' papers but prayed to Jesus Christ.

"Jesus Christ we spoke your name, amen...Thank you heavenly father for giving us this opportunity. Thank you heavenly father for giving us this opportunity to stand up for our God-given unalienable rights."

