'NO Violence, NO Lawbreaking': Once Again, Trump and Republicans Explicitly Call for Peace

President Trump and the Republican National Committee are once again speaking clearly to oppose violence, calling on all Americans to remain peaceful. The National Guard and other law enforcement are bracing for more potential protests in the coming days, and many fear those protests could turn violent as Congress impeaches the president in a divisive move right before the Inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

President Trump has repeatedly denounced violence over the past week, starting during his speech at the Save America Rally where he told protesters to remain "peaceful". Then, when he heard about the riot, he called for peace. He issued a video calling for peace later that day on Jan. 6, but Twitter deleted it because he also mentioned election fraud.

In the days since, he has publicly denounced violence and promised a peaceful transition of power. Now, on the same day that Democrats are delivering fiery speeches in the US House demanding his impeachment, he issued the following statement:

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You."

Meanwhile, the RNC also issued a statement on additional threats of violence. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel released the following statement:

"Violence has no place in our politics. Period. I wholly condemned last week's senseless acts of violence, and I strongly reiterate the calls to remain peaceful in the weeks ahead.



Those who partook in the assault on our nation's Capitol and those who continue to threaten violence should be found, held accountable, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Let me be clear: Anyone who has malicious intent is not welcome in Washington, D.C. or in any other state capitol.



The peaceful transition of power is one of our nation's founding principles and is necessary for our country to move forward. Now is the time to come together as one nation, united in the peaceful pursuit of our common democratic purpose."