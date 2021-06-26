'100 Days Late and a 1,000 Miles Short': Critics Slam Harris for Not Visiting Border Crossing Areas

WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris has returned to Washington after her much-anticipated trip to the southern border.

Her trip came after the culmination of months of criticism for not going to the border sooner after President Joe Biden put her in charge of dealing with the border crisis.

Harris indicated it wasn't the pressure or criticism that ultimately prompted her to make a trip to the border. She said it was always "a part of the plan."

"I said back in March I was going to come to the border, so this is not a new plan," she told reporters.

On Friday, the Vice President toured a border patrol facility in El Paso, Texas.

After President Biden designated Harris to work with countries in South America to try and stem the tidal wave of migrants flooding the border, her lack of presence there became a growing inflection point for Republicans, especially after she traveled to Guatemala.

"Kamala Harris could have walked to the border, walked to the Texas border in the time that she's been given to solve this problem and not done anything," said Sen. Rick Scott (R- FL)

"Have you seen what's happening at our southern border? It is a disaster. I know I went there unlike Vice President Harris," said Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MS)

Harris's interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt a few weeks ago only added fuel to the fire.

"This whole thing about the border. We've been to the border," Harris said. "We've been to the border. "

"You haven't been to the border," Holt replied.

"And I haven't been to Europe. I don't understand the point you're making," Harris responded.

The White House worked to downplay the need for a Harris border visit.

"I think that at some point she may go to the border. We'll see," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

On Friday, Harris defended her course of action in dealing with illegal migration.

"We have to deal with cause and we have to deal with effects," she said. "So being in Guatemala, being in Mexico, and talking to Mexico as a partner frankly on the issue was about addressing the causes."

The border visit, Harris said, is about witnessing the effects. Some critics are still not satisfied with her border trip, complaining she avoided the worst areas.

"It's not even fair to that she's a day late and a dollar short," said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). "She's nearly 100 days late and 1,000 miles short."

Though Vice President Harris has now been to the border, some are questioning her motives, saying she chose to go now because she knows former President Trump will be visiting the border next week.