Pompeo Calls Out 'Socialist Left' for Trying to Change How Americans Vote, Making Voter Fraud Easier

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls "H.R. 1, the so-called 'For the People Act, nothing short of an assault on one of the central pillars of the Republic."

"It is an 884-page socialist wish list that, if passed, would fundamentally change the balance of power in our country to favor the unelected, unaccountable federal bureaucracy at the expense of the American people," Pompeo says.

In an article published Wednesday to the American Center for Law and Justice's (ACLJ) website, Pompeo warned about the bill's numerous problems. He points to how it would "strip individual states of their ability to manage their own voting laws and practices and instead give this responsibility to the federal government."

"Under the cover of 'expanding voting rights,' the socialist Left is attempting to fundamentally change how we vote, making voter fraud far easier to commit & far more difficult to prove or prosecute," he tweeted.

Pompeo, the senior counsel for Global Affairs for the ACLJ, notes "expanded mail-in voting in the last election was a reluctantly accepted solution to the unique health challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Such changes were never meant to be permanent."

"Mass mailing ballots without requisite voter ID encourages voter fraud. Your right to vote being dependent on your proving you are an American citizen and are who you claim to be is not voter suppression. The sanctity of the ballot box is the cornerstone of American democracy; one vote for one person. And it has been an essential part of secure, trustworthy elections in America for decades. H.R. 1 would do away with such wisdom, granting the federal government the power to mandate nationwide acceptance of mass mail-in voting. Such an outcome would only serve to harm the integrity of our elections and undermine our people's faith in their outcomes," the former secretary cautioned.

Pompeo explained the proposed H.R. 1 bill was not written for "the People," but for the "power-hungry politicians and unelected elites in Washington."

"It would not expand voting rights. The only thing it would expand is the size, scope, and power of the federal government," he wrote. "That means more bureaucracy, more unelected officials being given control over the American people, and less power for every American voter."

Pompeo noted that every failed socialist government that has existed during the last century has seized power through delegitimizing its own elections. They did away with people's rights and put power in the hands of a few.

"While it seems that the bill is unlikely to pass in its current form, Americans should remain vigilant if the Left tries to renegotiate and revise it. This is not a bill to be renegotiated. It is a bill that must be utterly rejected," he warned.