Biden Says COVID Could Be Under Control by July 4th, Takes Shots at Trump, and Trump Responds

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The president came before the American people Thursday to talk about the crisis he says has America on a war footing – the year-long battle against the coronavirus. Joe Biden told Americans he feels their pain and frustration, facing a year of the pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions to fight it.



"We all lost something: a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice. A year filled with the loss of life and a loss of living for all of us," Biden said in the primetime television address.



Enough Vaccine for All by Memorial Day



He promised some hope, stating, "We'll have enough vaccine supply for all adults in America by the end of May."



And that means enough citizens should be getting the shots in time for the nation to celebrate the 4th of July.



"Where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus," Biden explained. Though he was quick to add, "That doesn't mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together after this long, hard year."



He encouraged Americans in the meantime to keep wearing masks, social distancing and getting the vaccinations to beat the virus.

Restrictions Could Be Reinstated



"We can't let our guard down," Biden implored. "This fight is far from over."



He continued, "We need everyone to get vaccinated. We need everyone to keep washing their hands, stay socially distanced and keep wearing a mask as recommended by the CDC."



The president also warned, "If we don't stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track. Please, we don't want to do that again. We've made so much progress. This is not the time to let up. Just as we were emerging from a dark winter into a hopeful spring and summer is not the time to not stick with the rules."

'The Government Isn't Some Foreign Force'



And Biden sounded frustrated with those fighting against the government imploring Americans to do things like wear a mask.



The president proclaimed, "We need to remember the government isn't some foreign force in a distant capital. No. It's us, all of us: 'We the People.'"



He complained, "We've turned against one another. A mask – the easiest thing to do to save lives – sometimes it divides us; states pitted against one another, instead of working with each other."



Taking Shots at the Trump Administration



Though calling for unity repeatedly, Biden took a couple of shots at the Trump administration. Like how he characterized its earliest reactions to COVID-19, saying, "We were hit with a virus that was met with silence, and spread unchecked. Denials for days, weeks, then months. That led to more deaths, more infections."



He also blamed the Trump administration for having too little vaccine on hand when Biden first took office, saying, "Two months ago, this country didn't have nearly enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all or anywhere near all of the American public."



President Biden also spoke about his own administration's accomplishments with the vaccine rollout – although critics, including some in the major media, say he's overstated them, while not acknowledging the work spearheaded by the Trump team that led to the speedy creation of the vaccines in the first place.



Trump Weighs In



Donald Trump weighed in on that, saying in a Wednesday evening statement, "I hope everyone remembers when they're getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the 'China Virus') vaccine, that if I wasn't president, you wouldn't be getting that beautiful 'shot' for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn't be getting it at all."



Biden's address came after he signed the massive $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill Thursday afternoon.



It will give most Americans $1,400 stimulus checks. But Republicans argue the bill is stuffed with left-wing spending that has nothing to do with COVID, while expanding the government and adding still more to the exploding national debt which now stand at $28 trillion.

