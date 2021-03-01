Calls for Cuomo to Resign Continue to Grow as Second Accuser Comes Forward

There have been calls from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D-NY) own party proclaiming that he should step down after a second former aide came forward this weekend with a sexual harassment allegation.

"I know there is a pattern of abusive and manipulative behavior from him. I do think it's time for our governor to resign," said State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-NY).

Cuomo, who denies the allegations, said in a statement Sunday, "Some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that."

He also denies earlier sexual harassment claims by former aide Lindsey Boylan.

Albany Bureau Chief for the NY Times, Jesse McKinley said, "She alleges that the governor asked her direct questions about her sex life, whether or not she was monogamous in her relationships, whether or not she had ever slept with an older man."

And Charlotte Bennett told the New York Times it happened last spring. While the governor never got physical, she says he told her he was "open to relationships with women in their 20s."

Bennet says, "I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared."

Facing backlash over plans to name his own investigator, Cuomo has referred the case to the New York State Attorney General.

"We have to keep politics out of this, get what actually did or did not happen," said State Sen. John Brooks (D-NY).

The White House is also calling for an independent review.

"That's certainly something he supports and we believe should move forward as quickly as possible," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The new allegations come as the FBI investigates whether Cuomo covered up the coronavirus death toll in New York's nursing homes.

The scrutiny which is growing by the day has reached a boiling point.

Fox News Contributor Janice Dean told CBN News the death of her in-laws in a New York nursing home led her to speak out against the Gov. Cuomo.

"I was learning this after my in-laws died. We had no idea that there was this executive order in place and I wasn't seeing the news stories out there. I felt like it wasn't being covered," said Dean.

There are also reports of bipartisan calls to strip Cuomo of emergency pandemic powers are gaining steam.