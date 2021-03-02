GOP Lays out Strategy to Winning the House Majority in 2022

As former President Trump re-enters the political conversation, he made it clear he wants a leading role in the GOP going forward. With the 2022 midterms just around the corner, Republicans are hoping to add to their gains in the last election.

Trump pledged to help in that effort, but it's not just Democrats he wants to see defeated in 2022. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday, Trump not only went after the third highest-ranking House Republican, Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), but he also named each GOP lawmaker who voted for his impeachment.

"A person that loves seeing our troops fighting, Liz Cheney, how about that," said Trump on Sunday. "The good news is in her state, she's been censured and in her state, her poll numbers have dropped faster than any human being I've ever seen."

"So hopefully they'll get rid of her with the next election, get rid of 'em all," continued Trump.

Cheney believes the GOP should move forward without the former president.

"I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country," Cheney told reporters last week.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), however, credits Trump's campaign support for the GOP's 2020 success.

"This is the first time since 1994 no incumbent republican lost. We beat 15 Democrats and you know who the 15 Democrats lost to? Conservative women and conservative minorities. Each and every one of them" declared McCarthy on a panel at CPAC.

McCarthy feels Republicans can regain House control in 2022 and sees candidate recruitment as a key strategy.

"Do you want to retire Nancy Pelosi? Do you want to end the socialism in this country? Win the House. Five seats," McCarthy continued. "This is the smallest majority the Democrats have had in 100 years."

The former president still casts a big shadow as seen in the CPAC straw poll, where 95 percent of the attendees said they support seeing Trump's policies carried on by the GOP.

"He is the leader of the conservative movement, America first movement, the leader of the Republican Party," declared Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) at CPAC.

Senator Mike Braun told CBN News' Faith Nation anchor John Jessup that he believes to win in 2022, Republicans need to appeal to more young people and minorities.

"We've got to bring more young people, more minorities into the party. Turn them into conservatives out of the gate – otherwise, we're going to have a numbers issue," said Braun. "We've got the best message. We've got to articulate it well and bring more people into the conservative movement out of the gate."

Braun also believes Trump should remain a leader of the GOP going forward.

"I hope President Trump stays in the loop," continued Braun. "I hope he also looks at how we improve on some of the stuff, articulate the message better so that it's not so close in these national elections, how we turn the tide in what we've seen in Arizona and Georgia. And I think that's clear by what you saw at CPAC, that he's got to be part of it and there needs to be one Republican party - the opposition would love nothing more than to split us."