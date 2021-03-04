House Passes Voting Rights Bill Over Republican Opposition to Outlaw Voter ID Requirements

House Democrats have passed their top priority: a massive voting bill that would be the biggest overhaul of election law in at least a generation.

It was approved Wednesday night on basically a party-line vote 220 - 210.

The measure known as House Resolution 1 touches on basically every part of the electoral process.

It basically aims to create a nationalized voting system, requiring uniform rules for all states.

For example, the measure would require early voting and same-day registration. H.R. 1 would also outlaw voter ID requirements, and allowing ballot harvesting.

This bill "will put a stop at the voter suppression that we're seeing debated right now," said U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA).

Republicans charge the bill makes it easier to manipulate elections and more difficult to detect fraud.

"This bill makes elections less trustworthy not more," explained U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX). "And trust is everything. When people can see the faults in the process, whether it's ballots at the wrong house or careless verification processes, they believe people are cheating. You can't just dismiss that. You have to fix it."

"Democrats want to use their razor-thin majority not to pass bills to earn voters' trust, but to ensure they don't lose more seats in the next election," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said from the House floor Tuesday.

Democrats dismiss the idea that getting rid of the ID requirement would open the door for fraud. The measure has been a priority for Democrats since they won their House majority in 2018.

The bill faces a very tough road ahead in the U.S. Senate, where it needs 60 votes to advance.