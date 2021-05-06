'If There's a Republican Civil War, Then Donald Trump Keeps Winning': Here's Proof that He's Still Firmly in Charge

WASHINGTON, DC - If anyone had any doubt that Donald Trump remains in firm control of the Republican Party, look no further than the buzz over what's about to happen to Rep. Liz Cheney, the GOP's 3rd ranking leader in the House of Representatives.

She not only voted to impeach Trump but also challenged his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. It seems clear that she'll most likely lose her position next week.

"Yes, definitely, that'll be something we'll be taking care of in our conference," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tells CBN News. "Myself along with most of the House Freedom Caucus and others had voted to remove her earlier this year, but the vote didn't pass, and she remained our chairwoman. However, now you can see the rest of the conference is ready to make the move."



Cheney's not going down without a fight. In a Washington Post op-ed Wednesday, she writes, "The Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution... We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process. I am committed to doing that, no matter what the short-term political consequences might be."

Former Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller tells CBN News that Cheney is out of step with the Republican base. "I can tell you it is outrageous the way that Liz Cheney continues to attack not only our president, our members, our voters, our principles, our values," he said.



The Trump impact goes beyond Liz Cheney. Fellow Republicans are booing others, who took stands against him, like Mitt Romney. In U.S House races, Trump recently backed Susan Wright in Texas. She came in first in the primary. The anti-Trump candidate finished last.

"If there's a Republican civil war, then Donald Trump keeps winning round after round," says Rick Klein, ABC News Political Director. "Trump is as strong as he has been in some time, three months or so after leaving office. He is a major force inside the Republican Party and you see that play out at state, local and national levels almost every day."

While that is good news for Trump and the MAGA base, the question is what impact this feuding will have on the GOP's opportunity to reclaim the majority in next year's midterm elections.

"Fights like this are just not productive," Klein says. "This is not where Republicans want to be spending their time in 2021 or 2022, fighting amongst themselves. They'd much rather take the fight to Democrats and pick up those seats that they need."

For now, it seems the house cleaning won't end anytime soon and Liz Cheney could soon be swept out of the leadership.