Youngkin Leads VA Governor's Race in What Could Be a Huge Republican Victory

Multiple election analysts, including top GOP leaders and major media outlets, have projected that Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin will be the winner of the race for governor in Virginia. But Democrat Terry McAuliffe is not conceding and the race has not been officially called yet.

At last count, Youngkin had a 3-percent lead with 95% of the votes counted. He led most of the night by double digits. So far, it's been a major upset against the Democrats in a state that voted solidly for Joe Biden by double digits just one year ago.

McAuliffe led the race for months, but Youngkin gained the momentum in the last few weeks and even took the lead in polls heading into Election Day over the issue of parental rights and public schools. The outcome of this race is widely seen as a referendum on Biden's presidency, and it could serve as a predictor for next year's congressional elections.

Other big races are happening in Virginia too. In the contest for Lieutenant Governor between Republican Winsome Sears and Democrat Haya Ayala, Sears is leading by 2-points with 94 percent of votes counted.

In the battle for Attorney General between Republican Jason Miyares and Democrat incumbent Mark Herring, Miyares is winning by nearly 2-points with 94 percent of the votes counted.

You can view LIVE results for these contests HERE on our Election Page.

Youngkin, a political newcomer and businessman, cast himself as an outsider with a focus on the economy and education. He's vowing to stand up for parents alarmed about left-wing school curricula and he's pledging to ban what critics call "critical race theory." He says a positive campaign of conservative ideals will help him win because Virginians want change.

McAuliffe, who won his first Virginia gubernatorial term in 2013, has largely focused on fighting COVID, vaccine mandates, and trying to tie Youngkin's agenda to former President Trump.



Analysts note McAuliffe's slipping lead, which comes at the same time President Biden's approval rating has plunged. Polls showed Youngkin with the advantage with the all-important independent voters. He also led in the enthusiasm gap over McAuliffe's campaign. Youngkin is endorsed by Donald Trump, but he went solo on the campaign trail, focusing on the critical D.C. suburbs of northern Virginia.

