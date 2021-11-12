Special Prosecutor John Durham's Russia Origins Investigation Points to Hoax: More Indictments Coming?

Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump described the investigation into his campaign's alleged ties to Russia as a hoax. Now, recent developments in Special Prosecutor John Durham's investigation suggest Trump may be right.



Durham's indictment and arrest of Russian Igor Danchenko, a sub-source for the infamous Steele Dossier, suggests a possible DNC and Clinton campaign connection to fabricated Russia accusations.

Danchenko has been charged with five counts of lying to the FBI. A Justice Department statement alleges, "Danchenko made false statements regarding the sources of certain information that he provided to a U.K. investigative firm that was then included in reports prepared by the U.K. investigative firm and subsequently passed to the FBI."

Russia 'Hoax' Origins

Appearing on this week's episode of the CBN program The Global Lane, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro said the political effort to sabotage the Trump presidency began with his opponents "taking out" National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, just three weeks after Trump entered the White House.

"That set in motion the hiring prematurely of H.R. McMaster. McMaster was just a really bad fit for the Trump White House," Navarro said. "We are economic, nationalist, populous, President Trump America first. McMaster was a full out globalist."

Navarro explained that when a National Security Adviser comes into a new administration, he or she dismisses NSC staff and sends them back to their various agencies. They are replaced with people who are more supportive of the policies of the incoming president. Navarro believes that is when the political onslaught against President Trump expanded.

"McMaster comes in. He doesn't clean house, and we wind up down the road with yet another hoax, which was the impeachment hoax with people like Fiona Hill, who's part of that Russia hoax. And in that, Colonel Vindman," Navarro insisted.

So far, Durham has arrested two key, low-level figures in the Russia collusion origins investigation. Eventually, will any high-level former officials in the FBI or Department of Justice be indicted?

Navarro believes many of them should go to jail.

"The upper suite of the FBI is corrupt. There's great FBI agents (who) put their life on the line, and they deserve better than Brennan, Clapper, Page, Comey, Strzok and all these people," he insisted.

Fauci 'Should Go to Jail' for Wuhan Lab

In his new book, In Trump Time, A Journal of America's Plague Year, Navarro also details why he believes Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President, should be fired and sent to prison.

"The Wuhan Institute of Virology. This thing moonlights as a bioweapons lab run by the People's Liberation Army. He knew that the virus came from Wuhan," Navarro insisted.

And Navarro believes Fauci lied to Congress about American involvement in gain of function research at the Wuhan lab.

"His agency had also used your taxpayer dollars to fund these dangerous gain of function experiments that can turn a harmless bat virus into a human killer," Navarro insisted. "He lied to Rand Paul about gain of function experiments. For that alone, he should go to jail."

