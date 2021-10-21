Trump Launches New 'TRUTH Social' Platform to 'Stand up to the Tyranny of Big Tech'

Former President Trump is starting a new media business to take on Big Tech companies, and it will have its own social media platform with an app called TRUTH Social.

The broader company will be called the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), and its main objectives include: "No Political Discrimination, Canceling Cancel Culture, Standing Up to Big Tech."

Trump has been working on plans to launch his own social media site ever since he was banned from Twitter and Facebook earlier this year.

"I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all," Trump said in the statement on Telegram.

The social site is just one aspect of the forthcoming media group. It will also include a video-on-demand service dubbed TMTG+ that will feature entertainment programming, news, and podcasts.

In recent years, sites like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter have ramped up their efforts to support a left-wing political agenda by expelling, censoring, and shadow banning countless conservative voices, including Trump's.

"Trump Media & Technology Group's mission is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America," Trump says.

TRUTH Social is still in the works, so it's only available for pre-order in the Apple App store. The company plans to begin a beta launch for invited guests in November 2021. A nationwide rollout is then expected in the first quarter of 2022. Anyone who is interested in joining TRUTH Social may visit www.truthsocial.com to sign up for the invite list.

"I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump said. "This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!"

Earlier this year, one of President Trump's allies had launched a new social media platform called "GETTR" as an alternative to Big Tech sites, but it was never officially connected with Trump.

