VA Candidate Youngkin Calls for Investigation of Loudoun School Board After Sexual Assault Allegations

During a campaign event on Tuesday in Burke, VA, Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin called for an "immediate investigation into the Loudoun County school board for their gross negligence" after two alleged sexual assault incidents involving a trans student came to light.

"They had a duty of care," Youngkin said. "And they failed."

As CBN News reported, calls are growing for the superintendent and other board members of the northern Virginia school district to step down after accusations surfaced that some Loudoun County Public School officials are trying to cover up alleged sexual assaults by a gender fluid student wearing a skirt.

According to the commonwealth's attorney, the same teenager is accused in both incidents that happened months apart at different Loudoun County high schools. In one, the attack took place in a girl's restroom. The alleged attacker was allowed access to the bathroom by the school's transgender policy, a policy supported by Virginia's Board of Education.

"They endangered our students and violated the Virginia Constitution. Instead of investigating parents, the Department of Justice should be investigating those who covered up a heinous crime in our schools," Youngkin said during his speech at the Burke Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.

"They not only covered up a heinous crime, but they enabled an offender being prosecuted of sexual assault to attack again," he said.

"What other tragedy awaits Virginia's children?" Youngkin asked the crowd. "What could be the next horrible headline? We can't afford to read about it in the morning paper or see another violent video circulate on social media. It's time to answer failure with action. Our kids can't wait."

As CBN News reported, the state's Democratic majority legislature passed HB 257, which ended mandatory school reporting of certain crimes to the police, including sexual battery.

So, parents are not aware. So, law enforcement is not aware. I think this has a lot to do with how they handled both of these rapes," said Loudoun County parent Patti Mender.

Voters in VA and NJ head to the polls on November 2.

Amid the latest fallout, one school board member abruptly resigned last week and there are new calls for the superintendent to step down.

"His failure to keep an assailant out of school are far worse and merit immediate termination," said Ian Prior, executive director of Fight for Schools.

Education has become a hot topic in the Virginia governor's race, especially after Democrat Terry McAuliffe said he doesn't believe parents should tell schools what to teach their children.

"I'm not going to let parents come in and take out books and make their own decisions," McAuliffe said during the second and final debate with Youngkin on Sept. 28. "Yeah, I stopped the bill and I don't think parents should tell teachers what to do."

Youngkin agreed with McAuliffe that schools should be able to make decisions about the content they teach. But he also demanded that parents be included in the dialogue instead of being kept in the dark about what's on the shelves of their child's school.

